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U.S.‑made AEGIR‑W military sea drone found near Ordu, Türkiye - VIDEO

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U.S.‑made AEGIR‑W military sea drone found near Ordu, Türkiye - VIDEO
Photo: Clash Report

A U.S.‑made AEGIR‑W unmanned surface vessel was discovered washed ashore near Ordu on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, according to defence reporting on March 21, 2026.

The AEGIR‑W is an unmanned naval drone built by Sierra Nevada Corporation. It is designed for long‑range maritime missions and can carry up to about 300 kg of payload while covering roughly 900 km without a crew, making it suitable for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, or offensive tasks, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Local authorities are expected to inspect the drone and likely destroy it, officials said. The circumstances that led to the drone washing ashore are not yet clear, though the system is believed to have been involved in testing or operational movements beyond its usual deployment areas.

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This find highlights how advanced unmanned maritime systems developed for security and military use can end up far from deployment zones, drawing attention from regional defence and coast guard units.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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