Iran says it struck bases in UAE, Kuwait

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Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that Iranian naval forces carried out missile and drone strikes on facilities at the Al‑Minhad base in the United Arab Emirates and the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait. The statement was shared on the messaging app Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to IRIB, the strikes targeted hangars and fuel storage areas used by what Iran described as “American aircraft” at both locations. Iranian officials said the bases were involved in attacks on Iranian territory, though they did not provide independent evidence to support the claims.

There has been no verification from international news agencies, and neither the governments of Kuwait nor the UAE has publicly commented on the reported strikes. Independent sources have not confirmed damage or casualties at the bases.

The situation remains unverified and fluid, with no outside confirmation of the reported incidents at this time.

News.Az