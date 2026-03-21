Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Ukraine, one pilot killed - VIDEO

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A Russian military helicopter has reportedly been shot down in the conflict zone in Ukraine.

According to data published by the Aviation Safety Network, the incident occurred on March 21, 2026. The aircraft involved was identified as a Kamov Ka-52 operated by the Russian Air and Space Forces, News.Az reports, citing open-source monitoring platforms.

Russian Ka-52 helicopter destroyed by FPV drone, crew taken out. pic.twitter.com/4Re4CZBp67 — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) March 20, 2026

Preliminary information suggests that the helicopter was downed along the line of contact during combat operations. Both crew members managed to eject from the aircraft; however, one of them reportedly died.

The helicopter is said to have been completely destroyed.

At the same time, it should be noted that the information is based on user-submitted data and references to Telegram channels, meaning that it has not yet been independently verified by official sources or international agencies.

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains tense, with both sides continuing active military operations and reporting losses, often with limited confirmation from independent observers.

News.Az