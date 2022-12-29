Azerbaijan registers 84 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighty-four new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 82 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826,249, with 815,723 recoveries and 10,008 deaths, while treatment of 518 others is underway.

A total of 7,427,596 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az