Payments dominate XRP transactions, study finds

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More than half of all transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which uses the native token XRP, are focused on payments, according to data as of March 23, 2026.

A recent analysis of 5,000 XRPL blocks—roughly four hours of network activity due to its high speed and rapid finality—found that 53.2% of over one million sampled transactions were payment-related, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The second-largest category was OfferCreate transactions, which reflect how users place orders on the XRPL’s built-in decentralized exchange. These accounted for around 371,895 transactions, or 34.2% of the total.

NFTokenBurn transactions ranked third, with approximately 65,369 transfers, based on on-chain analysis conducted by Vet, an XRPL validator.

The findings underscore the growing use of XRPL for cross-border payments, alongside increasing activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) on the network.

XRPL transaction types. Source: xrp.Vet

As such, it highlights the mainstream adoption of XRPL to facilitate cross-border payments closely followed by decentralized financial (DeFi) activity.

Ripple USD stablecoin dominates XRPL transactions

The rising use of stablecoins on the XRPL network significantly contributes to high-volume transfers. During the analyzed blocks, Ripple USD (RLUSD) accounted for 92,699 transfers. The ARK token recorded the second-highest transfers on the XRPL with about 10,281.

XRPL token transfer. Source: xrp.Vet

Other notable tokens with high amounts of onchain transactions on the XRPL include RPR, ASC, PLR, and STX. What’s the impact on XRP? A rising demand for XRPL to facilitate cross-border payments could have a longstanding demand for XRP. Furthermore, Ripple Labs has partnered with banks, payment service providers, and fintechs to streamline cross-border payments, with XRP use at the core.

As such, XRP’s price could continue to benefit from the rising use of the XRPL network for payments. Earlier this month, Ripple Labs reported that Ripple Payments, the company’s solution for moving money across both traditional and digital rails, had surpassed $100 billion in total volume as RLUSD crossed $1 billion in market cap.

News.Az