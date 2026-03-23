Qatar Airways updates passengers on refund and date-change rules

In an update on X, the airline said customers with confirmed bookings and travel dates between February 28 and April 30, 2026, are eligible to request either a refund or a change to their travel plans, News.Az reports.

According to the airline, refunds made to the original form of payment could take up to 28 working days.

Passengers are advised to check their email after submitting a request in order to track the status of their refund.

Qatar Airways also noted that refunds will be issued based on the unused value of the ticket. Additional services, such as preferred seating and other add-ons, will be refunded separately.