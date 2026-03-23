India floods market with low-cost copies of Novo’s drugs

The move follows the expiration of the semaglutide patent in India last week, opening the door for multiple companies to release generic versions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts predict that more than 40 Indian drugmakers could launch over 50 cheaper variants in the near term.

India’s major pharmaceutical players are racing to tap into the global obesity market, which is projected to reach around $100 billion by 2030. Companies are also targeting international markets, including Canada, Brazil, Latin America, and Türkiye, for future launches of generic semaglutide.

Several Indian drugmakers have already rolled out their versions of semaglutide in recent days, intensifying competition and significantly reducing treatment costs for patients.

Here is a list ⁠of Indian drugmakers that have launched generic semaglutide in recent days:

Sun Pharmaceutical (SUN.NS)

India's largest drugmaker by revenue launched semaglutide injectable under the brand name Noveltreat for chronic weight management in five dose strengths from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg and Sematrinity in two dose strengths for type 2 diabetes. Noveltreat is expected to cost around 900 to 2000 rupees ($9.58-$21.30) for weekly treatment, and Sematrinity will cost 750 to 1300 rupees ($7.99-$13.84), the company said.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS)

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker launched semaglutide under the brand name Obeda for diabetes in 2 mg and 4 mg dose strengths in a disposable pen device format. Each pen of both strengths will deliver a minimum of four weekly doses and ‌cost about ⁠4200 rupees ($44.73) per month, the company said.

Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDU.NS)

The company launched generic injectable semaglutide under three different brand names- Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme - for diabetes and obesity treatment in a reusable pen device. The average monthly cost of the treatment will be approximately 2,200 rupees ($23.43), the company said.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (TORP.NS)

The company launched an oral and injectable semaglutide drug under the brand names Sembolic and ⁠Semalix. The starting price for the injectable drugs would be 3,999 rupees ($42.59) per month, the company said.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS)

Glenmark launched injectable semaglutide, branded as GLIPIQ, in vial and pen formats for diabetes treatment. The vial is estimated to cost around 1,300 to 1,760 ⁠rupees for a month's usage. ($13.84-$18.74).

Alkem Laboratories (ALKE.NS)

The company said its semaglutide, launched under three brand names - Semasize, Obesema, and Hepaglide - will be available in a pre-filled disposable injection pen and cost starting at 1,800 rupees ($19.17) per month.

Eris Lifesciences (ERIS.NS)

The ⁠company launched generic semaglutide in a vial format named 'Sundae.' The starting price for the multi-dose vials is 1,290 rupees ($13.74) per month. Eris is also in partnership with Natco Pharma (NATP.NS), opens new tab, which has also launched its own generic semaglutide, for commercial manufacturing of the drug.