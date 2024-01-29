Azerbaijan registers nearly 80,000 observers for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approximately 80,000 observers have registered for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, the chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

He mentioned that more than 6,300 polling stations have been set up across the country, with each station accommodating up to 15 observers. Panahov emphasized the active participation of observers, highlighting their authority to intervene in certain matters.

Regarding international observers, the CEC Chairman noted that nearly 800 have been registered. He stressed the importance of effective monitoring by international organizations, expressing a strong desire for the OSCE long-term mission to play an active role in the observation process. Panahov emphasized the necessity for OSCE observers to closely monitor the liberated territories, as the upcoming election is referred to as the “Victory election”, urging increased involvement from all parties.

