Azerbaijan releases latest COVID-19 data by geographic location

+ ↺ − 16 px

The largest number of COVID-infected people in Azerbaijan is in Baku city – 52.2 percent.

The Aran zone districts rank second (13.3 percent), the Absheron region (12.9 percent) ranks third, the Ganja-Gazakh zone (8.1 percent) rank fourth followed by the Guba-Khachmaz (3 percent), Lankaran (2.9 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.1 percent), the Nagorno-Karabakh region (1.4 percent), the Mountain Shirvan zone (2.5 percent).

In accordance with the latest statistics, 0.004 percent of cases of infection were registered in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Some 21 percent of those contracted the virus in the entire country are at the age of 50-59 years, 18 percent - 30-39 years. Among those infected, 5 percent are children under the age of 9 years, 2 percent are people over 80 years old.

Among infected 54 percent accounts for women, 46 percent – for men.

News.Az