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According to findings from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and ongoing Italian probes, the sinking of the superyacht Bayesian was not caused solely by the "downburst" weather event off the coast of Sicily.

Investigators have concluded that while the storm was severe, the vessel's capsizing was the result of a critical "chain of errors" and specific design vulnerabilities that left it unable to recover from the wind, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The investigation revealed that a yacht of this class should have been able to withstand the recorded wind speeds if it had been properly secured. Key findings indicate that the 72-meter mast—one of the tallest in the world—accounted for 50% of the wind's heeling force, making the boat exceptionally susceptible to being knocked over. Once the yacht reached a tilt of 70 degrees, it reached its "angle of vanishing stability," meaning it was physically impossible for it to right itself.

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The speed at which the vessel sank—reportedly within minutes—is attributed to several hatches and doors likely being left open, allowing water to flood the internal compartments almost instantly. Italian prosecutors are currently investigating potential charges of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, focusing on whether the crew failed to implement safety protocols despite weather warnings. The disaster resulted in seven deaths, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah.

News.Az