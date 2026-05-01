Qantas extends flight cuts amid fuel cost pressures

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The Qantas Group announced on Friday that its flagship carrier Qantas and low-cost subsidiary Jetstar will continue service reductions for an additional three months due to persistently high fuel costs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the group confirmed that a previously planned five percent reduction in domestic capacity—initially set to impact Qantas and Jetstar flights from May through June—will now remain in effect until the end of September.

The company also revealed that Qantas flights operating between Sydney and the Indian city of Bengaluru will be temporarily suspended from August through the end of October.

In addition, both Qantas and Jetstar have scaled back their services to New Zealand.

At the same time, some aircraft will be reassigned to boost Qantas-operated routes between Australia and Europe, where demand remains strong.

As a result of these adjustments, international capacity across the Qantas Group will decrease by two percentage points over the three months leading up to the end of September.

News.Az