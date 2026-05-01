Timberwolves upset Nuggets to clinch Game 6 victory

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Jaden McDaniels delivered a standout performance with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 24 points in an unexpected starting role as the injury-hit Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 110-98 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday night, bringing another intense playoff series between the two teams to a close, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Missing their top three guards due to injuries, Minnesota leaned into a bigger lineup, with Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid powering the team to a dominant 64-40 advantage in points in the paint and a 50-33 edge on the boards.

As the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves will now open the second round on Monday in San Antonio.

The second-seeded Spurs advanced after defeating Portland in five games in their first-round matchup.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, but his teammate Jamal Murray struggled against McDaniels’ defense, managing just 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Cameron Johnson contributed 27 points, leading Denver’s 10-for-27 effort from beyond the arc, but even with Jokic’s all-around display and the three-point shooting, it wasn’t enough to match the intensity of a highly driven Timberwolves side.

News.Az