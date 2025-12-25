Azerbaijan relocates 83 more families to liberated Aghdam city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 83 families, comprising 308 people, were relocated on Thursday to the liberated Aghdam city as part of the Great Return State Program, in line with instructions from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Local residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided, and thanked the Azerbaijani Army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation, News.Az reports.

Nearly 60,000 people currently live in Karabakh and East Zangezur. This figure includes former internally displaced persons who have returned to their homes, as well as employees engaged in restoration and construction projects. The population also comprises staff of local state institutions and specialists working in revitalized sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

