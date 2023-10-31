Azerbaijan repatriates 11 more citizens from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 11 Azerbaijani citizens, including nine children and two women, who were held in camps in Syria, were repatriated to Azerbaijan on October 31, the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The above-mentioned persons were brought to Azerbaijan as a result of phased and coordinated measures taken by the government f Azerbaijan in accordance with the provisions of the "Rules for the repatriation and rehabilitation of minor citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are in difficult life situations abroad" approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan on October 28, 2023.

Thus, first of all, the location, identity and citizenship of the citizens to be repatriated were determined. Then, on the basis of the agreement reached, their transit through the territory of Türkiye was ensured.

In this regard, representatives of the relevant government agencies, which are members of the working group responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria, were sent to Türkiye, where they conducted an initial medical and psychological examination of the repatriates and provided them with the necessary assistance. Later, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye provided the citizens with a "Certificate of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and flight tickets.

These citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan on October 31, 2023.

The Azerbaijani government will continue taking the necessary measures to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts on the territory of foreign countries.

News.Az