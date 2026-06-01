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US says it conducted strikes on Iranian military sites in Goruk, Qeshm

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US says it conducted strikes on Iranian military sites in Goruk, Qeshm
Source: US Air Force

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out what it described as “self-defense strikes” targeting Iranian radar and drone facilities in the city of Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the operation was launched in response to what it called “aggressive Iranian actions,” including the reported shutdown of a US MQ1 drone operating in international waters.

According to the statement, US forces destroyed Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that CENTCOM said posed a direct threat to ships passing through regional waters.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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