Azerbaijan repels Armenian army’s counterattack

The Azerbaijani army repelled the Armenian armed forces’ counterattack, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, Chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service, said on Tuesday.

"The actions of the Armenian army, which tried to attack the Azerbaijani positions from the Ashagi Veyselli village of the occupied Fizuli district, were firmly suppressed by the units of the Azerbaijani army,” Dargahli said.

He added that the Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat, leaving the bodies of killed Armenian soldiers on the battlefield.

News.Az