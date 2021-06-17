Azerbaijan reports 48 more coronavirus cases, 153 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 48 new COVID-19 cases, and 153 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Up until now, 335,339 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,191 of them have recovered, and 4,959 people have died. Currently, 1,189 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,162 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,653,074.

News.Az