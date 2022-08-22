Azerbaijan reports nearly 150 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 144 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 808,713, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 122 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 795,222. Some 8 patients have died in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death tally to 9,793.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,698.

So far, 7,122,716 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az