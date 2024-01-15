Azerbaijan represented at 47th Baghdad International Fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani companies are showcasing their products at the 47th International Baghdad Fair held in Iraq, News.Az reports.

Organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the country’s stand "Made in Azerbaijan" displays Azerbaijani tea, vegetable oils, confectionery, sausage and sausage products, pomegranate juice, lemonade and mineral water, canned goods and other products.

The stand representing Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and AZPROMO, features the support and services provided to entrepreneurs, as well as the favorable business and investment environment created in the country.

