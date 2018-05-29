Azerbaijan represented in annual summit on 'Transport Security'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leipzig (Germany) has hosted an annual summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF) on "Transport Security".

The Ministers of Transport of ITF member countries, business representatives, heads of international organizations, leading researchers took part in the summit.

Azerbaijan was represented at the summit by a delegation led by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade.

At the event, discussions were held and participants heard speeches on topics such as transport security, organization of environmentally friendly transport, transition to smart transport in cities and regions, transport and climate change, removal of barriers to efficient road transport, dependence of transport on digital facilities and other topics.

Ramin Guluzade spoke at the ministerial session devoted to the removal of obstacles to security in transport and motor transportation.

The Minister detailed the participants of the event about the work carried out in Azerbaijan in these areas, projects being implemented, as well as the introduction of information and communication technologies, innovative systems in the field of transport and logistics.

In addition, within the framework of the summit, Ramin Guluzade held bilateral meetings with the heads of the relevant profile structures of Latvia, Ukraine, Moldova, as well as the Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

During the meetings, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation in the field of transport.

