Azerbaijan responds to Armenia's threat to shoot the helicopter of Zakir Hasanov

"The airspace of Azerbaijan, including the leadership of the Ministry of Defense is reliably and continuously protected, this issue is under constant control”.

APA reports that Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said it commenting on the media reports about threats that Armenia possible to shoot down the helicopter of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

“Armenia's propensity for terrorism and its support for terrorism at the state level are known not only to Azerbaijan, but also to the whole world. In the arsenal of troops there are high-precision weapons and equipment for early detection, surveillance and destruction of any facility that poses a threat to airspace and aviation”, – the commentary says.

