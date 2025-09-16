Azerbaijan resumes oil exports to India after 10-month pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has restarted crude oil exports to India after a 10-month break, according to the State Customs Committee.

In August 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 1,747 tons of crude oil worth $781,520 to India, News.Az reports.

However, the figure is dramatically lower compared to the same month last year—589 times less in volume and 827 times lower in value. India’s share accounted for just 0.01% of Azerbaijan’s total oil exports.

From January to August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 15.92 million tons of oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at $8.39 billion. Overall foreign trade during the period reached $32.12 billion, including $17.07 billion in exports and $15.05 billion in imports.

India had halted purchases of Azerbaijani oil in October 2024. That year, its imports reached 1.16 million tons worth $729.8 million.

News.Az