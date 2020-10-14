Missile attacks against Azerbaijan are launched from Armenian territory – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the pretense of a humanitarian truce, Armenia’s armed forces continue to launch missile and artillery attacks against Azerbaijan’s cities, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said on Wednesday.

He noted that missile attacks against Azerbaijan are launched from Armenia’s territories.

Armenia aims to expand the conflict’s geography and involve third parties in the conflict, said Hajiyev, stressing that ‘Azerbaijan does not have any military targets within the Armenian territory.’

The official reminded that the “SCUD” type ballistic missile fired on the densely populated districts in the city of Ganja on October 11 was also launched from Armenia’s territory.

“The use of a SCUD missile with enormous destructive power, beyond the combat operations zone and against the civilians, is the first such instance across the OSCE space. It is one of the rare occurrences witnessed in the latest military conflicts around the world by and large,” he said.

Hajiyev said Armenia’s Tactical Operational Missile systems have been brought to combat readiness and to launch positions in the early morning hours today, again targeting Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Mingachevir and other cities.

“Those ready-to-launch missile systems have been identified as legitimate military targets and neutralized by a preventive strike to save innocent civilian lives. Armenia’s defense ministry itself was forced to acknowledge that the missiles were indeed brought to combat readiness,” he added.

The presidential aide reminded that this morning, since 07:00 hours, the city of Terter and villages of Agdam district are under fire. “One person has died. An artillery shell has landed in the school front yard in Duyarli village, wounding eight people. Overall, nearly 100 artillery shells have been launched.”

“The Azerbaijan State Television’s camera crew is among the wounded,” he said.

Azerbaijan remains committed to the humanitarian ceasefire, said Hajiyev, adding. “However, Azerbaijan reserves the right to neutralize legitimate military targets if Azerbaijan’s military and civilian installations and innocent civilians come under missile and other attacks from Armenia’s territory.”

News.Az