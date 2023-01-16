Azerbaijan reveals amount of revenues to state budget from compulsory medical insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The revenues to the state budget from compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan grew in 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports.

According to Jabbarov, this figure amounted to 822.2 million manat ($483.6 million), up by 38.1 percent on annual basis.

Last year, within the framework of compulsory medical insurance, the number of medical services provided to citizens exceeded 40.2 million, of which 84 percent was provided on an outpatient basis, and 16 percent - in hospital conditions, while 33 percent of the patients were children.

