Azerbaijan reveals data on GDP growth trends
Azerbaijan’s GDP increased by 4.8 percent from January through November 2022, compared to the relevant period last year, and amounted to 121.4 billion manat ($71.4 billion), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, News.az reports.
Jabbarov said that in the non-oil and gas sector GDP increased by 9.2 percent - to 61.6 billion manat ($36.2 billion).
The publication states that the highest GDP growth rate for the mentioned period was recorded in the sector of tourist accommodation and catering - 65.1 percent, transport - 22.9 percent and information technology - 15.4 percent.