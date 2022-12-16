Azerbaijan reveals data on GDP growth trends

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s GDP increased by 4.8 percent from January through November 2022, compared to the relevant period last year, and amounted to 121.4 billion manat ($71.4 billion), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, News.az reports.

Jabbarov said that in the non-oil and gas sector GDP increased by 9.2 percent - to 61.6 billion manat ($36.2 billion).

The publication states that the highest GDP growth rate for the mentioned period was recorded in the sector of tourist accommodation and catering - 65.1 percent, transport - 22.9 percent and information technology - 15.4 percent.

News.Az