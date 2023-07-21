Azerbaijan reveals number of people relocated to liberated territories so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 217 families (934 people) in Azerbaijan have been resettled to their native lands within the framework of 'Great Return' program, News.az reports.

This was announced at the regular meeting of the board of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, dedicated to the results of the six months of this year and the upcoming tasks.

Reports were made about the organization of resettlement to restored and newly created settlements in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The current state of monitoring activities carried out in this area, the main directions of agitation and propaganda work in connection with 'Great Return' program, preparation for the autumn-winter season of the housing stock and on other issues were also discussed at the board meeting.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

