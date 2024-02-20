Azerbaijan reveals number of workplaces created in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

1271 new workplaces were created in liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The amount of this indicator increased by 59% compared to 2022. Thus, in 2022, 797 new workplaces were opened in liberated territories.

Note that the largest number of workplaces were opened in Lachin and Shusha. Thus during the reporting period, 625 new workplaces were opened in Lachin and 275 in Shusha.

News.Az