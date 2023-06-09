Azerbaijan reveals third stage winner of Baku-Shusha international cycling tour

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third stage of 'Aziz Shusha' (dear Shusha) International Cycling Tour dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation has been completed, News.azreports.

The third stage started in front of the building of the Executive Power of Gabala and ended in front of the building of the Executive Power of Ganja.

The tour participants overcame 170 km on the Gabala-Ganja route. Belgian cyclist Jari Verstraeten reached the destination point the first. The second place was taken by a member of the Romanian national team Mihnea-Alexandru Harasim, and the third - Kazakh cyclist Anton Kuzmin.

The winner of the second stage of the cycle tour among men in the elite age category was Luuk Schuurmans from Universe Cycling Team (the Netherlands). The second place was taken by a member of the Bulgarian national team Nikolay Genov, and the third place - Julien Trarieux from the China Glory Continental Cycling Team.

The competitions, included in the calendar plan of the International Cycling Union, are attended by the national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Türkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China and Italy.

News.Az