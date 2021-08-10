Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals total volume of funds directed to restoration of liberated lands

Around AZN 372.1 mln ($218.8 mln), or 16.9 percent of the total amount of funds provided by the state budget of Azerbaijan for restoration of the country's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, was spent, according to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

Totally, the state budget for 2021 allocated AZN 2.2 bn ($1.29 bn) for the restoration of the liberated territories.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in the first half of the year amounted to AZN 11.7 bn ($6.88 bn), expenses - AZN 11.5 bn ($6.76 bn).

