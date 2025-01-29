Azerbaijan reveals voter turnout for municipal elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the final voter turnout data for the municipal elections, News.az reports.

According to Farid Orujov, Chief of the Sechkiler Information Center of the CEC Secretariat, as of 19:00, 31.45% of eligible voters (1,874,810 people) had cast their ballots.

News.Az