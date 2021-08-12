Azerbaijan rewards athletes, coaches for high results at Tokyo Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on determining remuneration for Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for high results at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) in the Japanese city of Tokyo.

According to the document, a reward of 200,000 manat ($117,647) was determined for each sportsman who took second place, and 100,000 manat ($58,823) for his coach.

For each sportsman who took third place, a remuneration worth 100,000 manat ($58,823) was determined, for his coach - 50,000 manat ($29,411).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

News.Az