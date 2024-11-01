Azerbaijan rolls up its sleeves with catering training sessions ahead of COP29
The training sessions for employees of hotel restaurants and other catering establishments in the tourism industry, organized by the State Tourism Agency and its National Culinary Center in preparation for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), have concluded, News.az reports.
The agency pointed out that more than 500 industry representatives from 220 catering establishments, whether flying solo or tied to hotels, took part in the month-long training program.
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency experts also provided their pearls of wisdom on food safety and the ins and outs of relevant legislation during the sessions.
Additionally, 12 local trainers completed an 8-day "Train the Trainer" program conducted by international experts from the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Worldchefs).
The training included both theoretical and practical components, covering topics such as food safety, national and international menus, incorporating vegan and vegetarian options, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring environmental sustainability in the catering sector.
Following the successful completion of this phase, local trainers took an exam and were allowed to proceed to the next stage, where they began training the staff of various enterprises.
The primary goal of the project is to lend a helping hand to industry stakeholders in building their capacity and to push the sector forward in line with international standards during and after COP29.
