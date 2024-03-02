Azerbaijan, Romania discuss cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Azerbaijani-Romanian relations, based on the strategic partnership, are constantly developing. The further expansion of these ties on a year-by-year basis is a primary objective of the activity of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Romania,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev as he met with Romanian Minister of Energy, Co-Chair of the Commission Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, News.Az reports.

Minister Babayev congratulated Minister Burduja on his appointment as a Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, stressing the ongoing progress to expand cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

The sides described the continued increase in trade turnover between the two countries in 2023 as another indicator of development of the Azerbaijan-Romania economic relations.

Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja noted that Romania attaches special importance to developing friendly relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda, and exchanged views on future cooperation across various domains, including energy, transport, investment, social protection, humanitarian, agriculture, education, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction, and other areas. They highlighted the importance of business forums held with the participation of both countries’ entrepreneurs.

The sides also mentioned that the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Romania is scheduled to take place in Baku this year.

The meeting also saw discussions on the activities aimed at enhancing cooperation in the social sphere, as well as prospects for implementation of Azerbaijan’s DOST model in Romania.

News.Az