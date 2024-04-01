Azerbaijan, Romania sign MoU on cooperation in food safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Energy of Romania Sebastian-Ioan Burduja have signed the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on economic-trade relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Romania, News.Az reports.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli and Chairman of the Romanian National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) Alexandru Nicolae Bociu also signed Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of veterinary and food safety.

News.Az