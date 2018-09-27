Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council ready to actively co-op with subjects of Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was established in 2016

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council is ready to actively cooperate with the subjects of Russia, Council Chairman Samad Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks Sept. 27 at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils as part of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum.

“We are very pleased to be ready to establish contacts with all the subjects of the Russian Federation, as well as to stimulate the interest of Azerbaijani business circles in investing in these regions,” Gurbanov said.

He added that a number of major projects in the regions of Russia have been recently implemented by the members of the Council and with its direct assistance.

“Azerbaijani company Karat Holding commissioned a sanatorium-resort center in the Russian city of Yessentuki, and the amount of investments was $25 million,” Gurbanov said. “In addition, the Azerbaijani group of companies ATEF became the first foreign resident of the special economic zone “Lotus” in the Astrakhan region. The value of investments is about $18 million.”

The main goal of the council is further deepening of ties in the spheres of economy and mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as cooperation between businessmen.

To this end, the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council closely cooperates with a similar organization of Russia, the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council, and systematically holds joint meetings of business councils with the participation of businessmen.

The previous meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia and Russia-Azerbaijan business councils in expanded format was held in December 2017.

