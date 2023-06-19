Azerbaijan, Russia conduct joint border operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comprehensive operational search and preventive measures have begun on the territory of Azerbaijan's regions bordering Russia.

The operations are carried out on the basis of mutual agreement between Azerbaijani and Russian interior ministers, News.Az reports.

Police posts have been established in the appropriate places in connection with the ongoing operations in the territories of Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz and Gabala districts.

The Border-Barrier operations will continue for a week.

The operation mainly aims to fulfil decisions taken on border cooperation, identify and neutralize members of transnational organised criminal groups and terrorist organisations, [seize and] neutralize weapons, explosives and devices, drugs, etc.

The Azerbaijan-Russia border is the state border between Russia and Azerbaijan. It stretches 338 kilometres (210 miles) from the Georgian border in the west to the Caspian Sea in the east.

News.Az