Azerbaijan, Russia discuss cooperation in field of emergency situations

As part of his visit to Moscow, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov has met with Russian Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev.

The sides broadly discussed the current state of and prospects for cooperation between the ministries. They noted that the events, visits as well as meetings held as part of the close cooperation between the two authorities provide opportunities for further expanding relations.

The ministers exchanged views on appropriate humanitarian measures taken in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, including the process of demining and training of Azerbaijani pyrotechnic-specialists. Representatives of the relevant rescue teams of both ministries joined the meeting via video conference.

A delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations then viewed the activity of the National Crisis Management Center of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

News.Az