Azerbaijan, Russia discuss development of cultural cooperation

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has met with a Russian delegation led by the advisor to the Minister of Culture Mikhail Kozhemyakin, AzerTag reports.

Garayev hailed the development of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. He noted that Azerbaijan successfully cooperates with different countries in the cultural area as well as implements an exchange of experience in the fields of theater, music and fine arts.

The minister highlighted the country`s rich culture and samples of cultural heritage. Abulfas Garayev underlined that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage.

He noted that the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was excellently organized in Baku. Garayev underlined that the inclusion of the historical center of Sheki with the Khan's Palace in the UNESCO World Heritage List is vivid evidence of the country`s rich cultural heritage.

Advisor to the Russian Minister of Culture Mikhail Kozhemyakin praised the development of the bilateral relations in various areas. He said that his country is interested in closer cooperation with Azerbaijan in the cultural area and organizing reciprocal visits of the cultural workers. He stressed the necessity of expanding cultural relations and implementing joint projects.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

