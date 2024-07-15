Azerbaijan, Russia discuss expanding bilateral ties, promoting mutual investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Boris Titov, the Russian President’s special envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development.

The meeting focused on prospects for expanding economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as promoting mutual investments, News.Az reports.“We had a productive meeting with Boris Titov, the Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development, and his colleagues,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.“We explored potential avenues for strengthening our bilateral economic relations, focusing on: collaborative efforts on sustainable development and adherence to environmental, social, and governance principles; supporting sustainable initiatives; encouraging mutual investments and fostering partnerships in the private sector,” he noted.

