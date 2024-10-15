Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for further development of mutually beneficial co-op
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.The heads of government explored the topical issues of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, and discussed the prospects for the future development of mutually beneficial cooperation, News.Az reports.
The sides reaffirmed their mutual readiness to continue active joint work on all issues of the bilateral agenda.