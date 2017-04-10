Azerbaijan, Russia hold consultations on Caspian status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Azerbaijan held consultations on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in Moscow April 10.

The meeting was joined by delegations led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Igor Bratchikov, Russian President’s Special Representative on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border with CIS countries, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Minister, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.



The sides discussed some uncoordinated issues and exchanged views on the results of the 48th meeting of the working group on the preparation of the convention on the Caspian Sea’s legal status, which was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Baku on 25-26 January 2017.



They also underlined the importance of reaching an agreement on all issues before the meeting of the foreign ministers of Caspian Sea littoral states to be held as a preparation for the presidents’ summit.



The sides expressed common opinion that the convention to be adopted by all the littoral states should serve the sovereign rights and interests of all states.

