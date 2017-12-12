Azerbaijan, Russia to sign protocol on military-technical co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is taking place in Baku, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported Dec. 12.

Before the beginning of the plenary session, its participants paid tribute to Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, according to Trend.

During the two-day meeting, the parties will review the current state of military-technical cooperation and discuss main activity directions for 2018.

Following the meeting, a protocol will be signed.

News.Az

News.Az