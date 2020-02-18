Azerbaijan, Russia to strengthen cooperation in ensuring flight safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the State Air Traffic Management Corporation of the Russian Federation (State ATM Corporation) led by Director General Igor Moiseenko has visited Baku, AzerTag reports.

Meeting of the Russian delegation with Director of “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) Farhan Guliyev was held within the framework of the visit. A Memorandum was signed by the heads of ATC “Azeraeronavigation” and State ATM Corporation to expand bilateral cooperation and implement joint projects.

At the meeting, the parties noted the growth in air transportation volumes in recent years and in this regard, the provision of safe and high-quality air navigation services is an important area of cooperation between the two organizations.

The signing of the Memorandum will contribute to the joint activities of national air navigation services providers in the development and implementation of modern technologies to solve the problems of air traffic organization.

“This Memorandum is a prime example of mutual support in the field of ensuring flight safety and improving the quality of air navigation services. It also allows flexibility of implementation of international requirements in the field of efficient use of airspace,” Farhan Guliyev noted.

It should be noted that close cooperation and experience exchange with neighboring countries play an important role in the implementation of the strategic goal of ATC "Azeronavigation" to harmonize and integrate with the global air navigation system through continuous technical and technological development.

“We welcome the expansion of cooperation with our Azerbaijani colleagues. This approach will allow us to jointly and effectively address those global and local challenges that arise in the light of increasing air traffic,” Igor Moiseenko noted.

“Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) provides safety of flights in the Republic of Azerbaijan's airspace. During the daily period, AZANS supports more than 500 flights, 300 of which are transit flights over Azerbaijan.

State Air Traffic Management Corporation of the Russian Federation (State ATM Corporation) was established by the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation to ensure safety and regularity of civil aviation flights, to form a unified system of air traffic management.

