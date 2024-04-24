Azerbaijan, Russia’s Bashkortostan eye enhancing trade ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan hopes for the enhancement of trade ties with Azerbaijan, said Ilshat Fazrakhmanov, Deputy Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister of Bashkortostan.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan business forum in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We arrived here to establish long-term cooperation between the businessmen of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan. We are ready to export Bashkir products to Azerbaijan and import goods not produced in our country to Bashkortostan,” he noted.

Fazrakhmanov added that the geographic location of Bashkortostan makes it possible to supply products from Azerbaijan to nearby regions, namely, Chelny, St. Petersburg, Izhevsk, etc.

Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov, in turn, said that the delegation of Bashkortostan arrived in Azerbaijan to expand cooperation.

“The delegation arrived to make good proposals for the supply of non-energy products and to find partners here,” he said.

Three agreements were signed in Baku on April 24 within the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan business forum.

A cooperation agreement between the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA) and the Bashkir Exhibition Company was signed by Farid Mammadov and Albina Kildigulova.

Cooperation agreements were also signed between the MT Group company and the Bashinkom company, as well as between the AEF company and the Davlekanovsky Bread Factory.

News.Az