Azerbaijan's ANAMA showcases subsurface metal detection system at ADEX-2024

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) exhibited the features and applications of the MINELAB F3 detector at the ADEX exhibition in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to the information, the MINELAB F3 detector is built to sniff out every kind of metal lurking beneath the surface.The device is employed to sniff out anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnance, and makeshift explosive devices.The detection depths are as follows: PMN-type anti-personnel mines can be spotted at up to 20 sm; metal-cased anti-tank mines range from 25 to 50 sm; and plastic-cased anti-tank mines fitted with MVP 62 fuses can be detected at 10 to 15 sm.The 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX", the largest event dedicated to the defense industry in the region, is being held September 24-26 at the Baku Expo Center. The 14th International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue "Securex Caspian" is organized in parallel.The inaugural "ADEX" exhibition took place in 2014, marking the beginning of a new chapter. The roster of exhibitors and the fields it encompasses grows by leaps and bounds each year.The exhibition has gathered a cornucopia of companies from over 50 countries, with around 200 official delegations making their mark over a decade of fruitful endeavors. Through the sands of time, the exhibition has welcomed over 30,000 guests to its doors.

News.Az