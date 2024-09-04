Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission holds first meeting after elections

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission holds first meeting after elections

Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) convened for its first meeting following the parliamentary elections on Wednesday.

The meeting`s agenda included the review of the appeals received by the Central Election Commission regarding the snap elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan held on September 1, 2024, and the current issues.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      