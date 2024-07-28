Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency convenes Heads of Delegation level retreat

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 26-27, COP29 Presidency convened a Heads of Delegation level retreat in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi to discuss key issues on the COP29 agenda.

The event brought together the chair of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice, representatives and experts from the UNFCCC Secretariat, ministers responsible for climate issues from Bangladesh and Barbados, as well as delegates from over 40 countries involved in international climate negotiations.In his opening remarks, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev emphasized the COP29 Presidency's commitment to advancing all pillars of the Paris Agreement. He underlined the necessity of transparent and focused negotiations, urging parties to be constructive in resolving disagreements within the ongoing climate discussions.Noting that the second key priority of Azerbaijan's COP Presidency is to finalize the operationalisation of Article 6, Yalchin Rafiyev stressed the significance of continuing constructive momentum by states and international negotiation groups in matters on which there are disagreements.During the first day of a Heads of Delegation level retreat, representatives of all different negotiating groups spent the day working together to find common ground, with a focus on climate finance as an enabler of action.Addressing the closing session of the Heads of Delegation retreat in Shamakhi, COP29 President-Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev expressed his gratitude to the chair of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice, representatives and experts from the UNFCCC Secretariat, ministers responsible for climate issues from Bangladesh and Barbados, as well as delegates from over 40 countries involved in international climate negotiations for commending such meetings held between the preparatory sessions of COP29 and for supporting the COP29 Presidency's initiatives and efforts. He also hailed the parties' solidarity and positive impulse for progress.Other speakers at the event included Harry Vreuls, the chair of the UNFCCC's Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice,Danielle Violetti, Director General for Finance of the UNFCCC Secretariat, Chowdhury Saber Hossain, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change of Bangladesh,and Munro Shantal-Knight, Minister in charge of Resources for Sustainable Development and Culture of Barbados.The speakers drew attention to increasing efforts in achieving progress in the negotiations. They underlined that such a meeting held in Shamakhi would be useful in terms of dialogue between the parties.The participants commended the role of the COP29 Presidency as a transparent and impartial mediator.

News.Az