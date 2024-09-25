Azerbaijan's Defense Minister reviews military equipment at ADEX exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, along with other senior Ministry staff, toured the booths at the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense was provided with detailed information about weapons, equipment, aircraft and aerial vehicles presented at the exhibition, which was attended by more than 218 well-known enterprises of the military industry and leading foreign companies from almost 40 countries.Within the exhibition, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov also met with Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza.During the meeting, the sides discussed prospective opportunities for Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation based on friendly and fraternal relations, and held a wide exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az