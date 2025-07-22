Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry leadership travels to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, visited the Republic of Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler to participate in the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025).



On July 22, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense attended the opening ceremony of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) held in Istanbul, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the event and greeted the participants.

The visit will involve familiarization with the military weapons and equipment to be displayed at the fair and conduct a number of meetings.

