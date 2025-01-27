Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 27, Prime Minister Ali Asadov presided over another meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, News.az reports citing local media .

The agenda of the meeting included tasks arising from President Ilham Aliyev's extensive interview with local TV channels on January 7, as well as socio-economic development indicators for 2024 and the Economic Council's Action Plan for 2025.The meeting was addressed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli. Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli and Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov also spoke about the establishment of Free Economic Zones in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.In conclusion, the meeting participants adopted the decisions on the issues discussed with instructions given to the relevant bodies.

